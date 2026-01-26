Hostage Remains Returned As Gaza Talks Enter Next Phase

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Jan 27 (IANS) The United States said that the remains of all Israeli hostages held in Gaza have now been returned, marking what senior US officials described as a major milestone in the ceasefire process and clearing the way for talks on the next phase focused on Gaza's future governance and reconstruction.

The return of the remains followed months of“very intense coordination” involving Israel, the United States, and regional partners, and fulfilled commitments made under the initial agreement that led to a ceasefire and the release of live hostages, said a senior administration official.

“For the first time since 2014, there are no Israeli hostages dead or alive in Gaza, which is just a huge milestone,” one official said, adding that the development would allow families and the wider region to“close this chapter as we go into the next phase of the development of Gaza.”

The officials credited close cooperation between the Israeli government, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's team, the Israel Defense Forces, Israeli military intelligence, the CIA, and Egyptian intelligence for ensuring a“constant flow of information” that led to the recovery of the remains, including that of a hostage held since 2014.

Senior Administration officials acknowledged the role of Qatar and Turkey in facilitating Hamas' cooperation.“Hamas was very cooperative in this. They fulfilled the obligation that they signed up for,” the official said, rejecting claims that the process had stalled due to a lack of coordination.

According to the officials, a joint“fusion cell” was established to manage the effort, bringing together all parties involved. The successful recovery, they said, represented an outcome“nobody thought was possible.”

The officials said President Donald Trump had taken a personal interest in the issue, meeting the families of hostages late last year and repeatedly seeking updates on the progress of negotiations. They said Trump had pledged that he would not rest until the remains of the hostages were returned, and that commitment had now been met.

“This is a big relief for President Trump,” one official said, adding that the development had lifted“a weight” for families in Israel and created space for a shift away from a prolonged war footing.

Attention is now turning to the next phase of the agreement, which links any large-scale reconstruction in Gaza to the demilitarisation and disarmament of Hamas. US officials said Washington was fully aligned with Israel on the principle that rebuilding cannot proceed until Hamas disarms.

“Nobody in the American administration, or in Israel, or quite frankly in the Arab world, is interested in seeing rebuilding happen until we know that there's a good chance that there won't be a conflict again,” one official said.

They argued that previous reconstruction efforts had repeatedly failed because aid and resources were diverted into military infrastructure, leading to renewed fighting and destruction.“The best thing for the people of Gaza, if anyone cares about that, is for Hamas to disarm,” the official said.

The officials said discussions on disarmament were expected to begin this week, alongside efforts to support a newly formed National Committee for Gaza, described as a technical government aimed at taking administrative control. They added that Israel had agreed to move back from the current security lines as demilitarisation progresses.

On border access, the officials said the Rafah crossing would begin limited reopening to foot traffic under strict security coordination involving the US, Israel, and Egypt, alongside the development of a local Palestinian police force. The pace of additional materials entering Gaza, including construction supplies, would depend on security conditions.

“There is no plan B,” one official said, stressing that Hamas had signed an agreement and was expected to honour it. The officials said enforcement would involve a broader international framework that includes Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Qatar, and other regional partners.

They also said the US remained open to engagement with Iran if Tehran chose to engage on known terms, while reiterating support for moving forward with the Gaza process.

In recent weeks, the United States has promoted an international“Board of Peace” framework as a vehicle for managing the post-conflict phase in Gaza. Officials said more than 25 countries had now signalled their participation, with further announcements expected.

The Gaza conflict was triggered by the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, which resulted in the killing and abduction of civilians and sparked a prolonged Israeli military campaign in the enclave. Since then, mediation led by the US, Egypt, and Qatar has sought to secure ceasefires, hostage releases, and humanitarian access amid widespread destruction and civilian suffering in Gaza.