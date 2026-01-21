Hundreds Demonstrate In Bern Against Syria Fighting

Shortly before 7pm on Thursday, the demonstration moved from Bahnhofplatz towards Bundesplatz.

The demonstrators chanted“Free free Rojava”, among other things, as a reporter from the Keystone-SDA news agency observed at the scene. Fireworks and other pyrotechnics were also set off. A rally on the Bundesplatz was tolerated, the cantonal police announced on Platform X.

In Syria, government troops and allies have been advancing further and further into the Kurdish regions in the north and east of the country for several days. The background to this is a dispute over the integration of the previously autonomously administered Kurdish regions into the state order.

A ceasefire that was actually announced last Sunday now appears to be effectively over.

Translated from German by AI/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....