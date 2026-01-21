Hundreds Demonstrate In Bern Against Syria Fighting
-
Deutsch
de
Hunderte demonstrieren in Bern gegen syrische Regierung
Original
Read more: Hunderte demonstrieren in Bern gegen syrische Regi
Shortly before 7pm on Thursday, the demonstration moved from Bahnhofplatz towards Bundesplatz.
The demonstrators chanted“Free free Rojava”, among other things, as a reporter from the Keystone-SDA news agency observed at the scene. Fireworks and other pyrotechnics were also set off. A rally on the Bundesplatz was tolerated, the cantonal police announced on Platform X.
In Syria, government troops and allies have been advancing further and further into the Kurdish regions in the north and east of the country for several days. The background to this is a dispute over the integration of the previously autonomously administered Kurdish regions into the state order.
A ceasefire that was actually announced last Sunday now appears to be effectively over.
Translated from German by AI/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...External Content Related Stories Popular Stories N
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment