Actual Test Report On The Operation Data Of The Servo Robot Arm Of A Three-Axis Injection Molding Machine.

(MENAFN- GetNews) In the era of Industry 4.0, the injection molding industry is undergoing a global automation transformation. Labor shortages, rising production costs, and the demand for high-precision products are driving manufacturers to seek reliable servo Robotic Arm solutions. As a professional provider of intelligent manufacturing systems for injection molded products, ZHIYI has conducted a full-dimensional performance test on its flagship Bull Head 3-Axis Servo Robotic Arm. This report presents objective and detailed test data to help global injection molding enterprises, especially SMEs in Europe and America, make informed procurement decisions. All tested products have obtained ISO9001 and CE certifications, complying with international industrial standards. Test Background & Scheme Design 1.1 Test PurposeAgainst the backdrop of the global injection molding industry's pursuit of "high efficiency, precision, and energy saving", this test aims to verify the core performance indicators of ZHIYI's 3-axis servo robotic arm in actual production scenarios, including load capacity, positioning accuracy, operation efficiency, and energy consumption. The test results provide data support for European and American buyers to evaluate the adaptability of the equipment to scenarios such as heavy-load mold picking, precision component production, and 24-hour continuous operation. 1.2 Test Object & Environment

Test Model: ZHIYI Bull Head 3-Axis Servo Robotic Arm (Model: WKG-1000 derivative model for Injection Molding Machine s)

Test Environment: Simulate the high-temperature, dusty working conditions of European and American injection molding workshops, with ambient temperature controlled at 25 - 35°C, and humidity at 40% - 60%

Matching Equipment: 350 - 650 ton horizontal injection molding machine, precision electronic component molds, and heavy-duty auto parts molds Test Standard: Refer to the international industry standards for injection molding manipulators, combined with the performance requirements of European and American customers for automation equipment 1.3 Test IndexesThe test covers 5 core dimensions: maximum load capacity, repeated positioning accuracy, single-cycle operation time, energy consumption per hour, and 24-hour continuous operation stability. Each index is tested 100 times repeatedly to ensure data accuracy.二、Load Capacity Test: Breaking Through the 50kg Limit for Heavy-Duty Scenarios #Three-axis servo Robot 5 0kg load test# Heavy-duty injection molding robot mold gripping performance Load capacity is the core indicator for evaluating whether a 3-axis servo robotic arm can adapt to large-size mold and product picking scenarios. ZHIYI's Bull Head 3-Axis Servo Robotic Arm is designed for the pain point of low load capacity of traditional 3-axis manipulators in the market. The test data is as follows:

Test Load Operation Stability Mold Picking Success Rate Adapted Product Scenarios 20kg (standard load) No shaking or offset during operation 100% Household appliance shells, 3C product frames 35kg (medium load) Stable movement, no abnormal noise in the transmission system 99.8% Auto interior parts, large plastic containers 50kg (maximum load) Smooth lifting and transferring, the servo motor torque output is stable 99.5% Complex molds, new energy vehicle battery shell blanks

Test Analysis:

Compared with the mainstream 3-axis servo manipulators in the market with a maximum load of 30kg, ZHIYI's product has a 67% higher load capacity, which can meet the picking needs of large injection molding products and complex molds in European and American auto parts and household appliance industries.Under the maximum load of 50kg, the success rate of mold picking is still as high as 99.5%, which is far higher than the industry average of 95%. The closed-loop control system of the servo motor can adjust the torque in real time according to the load change, avoiding the problem of falling or shaking of heavy objects.For small and medium-sized enterprises in Europe and America that need to cover both small-batch precision products and large-batch heavy-load products, this product can realize "one machine for multiple uses" and reduce the cost of purchasing multiple sets of equipment.

Positioning Accuracy Test: ±0.1mm Precision Meets High-End Injection Molding Needs #Injection Molding Robot Repeatability # High-Precision Three-Axis Servo Robot for Electronic Component Injection Molding Positioning accuracy directly determines the qualification rate of precision injection molding products. In this test, ZHIYI's 3-axis servo manipulator was tested for repeated positioning accuracy in the scenario of embedding metal inserts, and the data was compared with traditional pneumatic manipulators and hydraulic manipulators:

Manipulator Type Repeated Positioning Accuracy Insert Embedding Qualification Rate Applicable Precision Scenarios ZHIYI 3-Axis Servo Robotic Arm ±0.1mm 99.9% 3C product connectors, auto sensor components Traditional Pneumatic Manipulator ±0.3mm 92% Ordinary plastic parts, non-precision components Hydraulic Manipulator ±0.08mm 99.7% High-precision molds, high cost

Test Analysis:

The repeated positioning accuracy of ZHIYI's 3-axis servo manipulator reaches ±0.1mm, which is 3 times higher than that of traditional pneumatic manipulators, meeting the precision requirements of most high-end injection molding products in Europe and America. Although it is slightly lower than that of hydraulic manipulators, its purchase and maintenance costs are only 50% of those of hydraulic manipulators, which is more cost-effective for SMEs.In the insert embedding test of 3C product connectors, the qualification rate is as high as 99.9%, which can effectively avoid the problem of product scrapping caused by inaccurate positioning. This performance is particularly suitable for the European and American electronic component manufacturing industry, which has strict requirements on product precision.The high-precision transmission structure of the manipulator (adopting Q235 high-strength material) ensures that the accuracy does not drift after 10,000 repeated operations, which is far higher than the industry standard of 5,000 operations.







Operation Efficiency & Energy Consumption Test: Double Improvement of Efficiency and Energy Saving Servo robot energy consumption comparison #Efficiency test of injection molding automation equipment #Cycle test of three-axis robot For European and American manufacturers, production efficiency and energy consumption are two core factors affecting the cost. This test compares the single-cycle operation time and hourly energy consumption of ZHIYI's 3-axis servo manipulator with manual operation and traditional pneumatic manipulators:

4.1 Operation Efficiency Test

Operation Mode Single-Cycle Time (Injection Molding Product Taking + Placing) Daily Output (8-hour working system) Efficiency Improvement Rate ZHIYI 3-Axis Servo Robotic Arm 8s 3,600 pieces 30% higher than traditional pneumatic manipulators Traditional Pneumatic Manipulator 11s 2,618 pieces - Manual Operation 15s 1,920 pieces -

Test Analysis: The single-cycle time of ZHIYI's product is only 8s, which is 27% shorter than that of traditional pneumatic manipulators. In the 24-hour continuous operation mode, the daily output can reach 10,800 pieces, which can effectively solve the problem of low manual operation efficiency in the European and American injection molding industry due to labor shortages. 4.2 Energy Consumption Test

Equipment Type Hourly Energy Consumption Annual Energy Consumption (24h × 300 days) Energy Saving Rate Compared with Pneumatic Manipulators ZHIYI 3-Axis Servo Robotic Arm 1.2kW·h 8,640kW·h 45% Traditional Pneumatic Manipulator 2.18kW·h 15,700kW·h -

Test Analysis:

The servo motor of ZHIYI's manipulator adopts the "on-demand output" working mode, with an energy utilization rate of over 85%, which is 45% more energy-saving than traditional pneumatic manipulators. Based on the European and American industrial electricity price of $0.2/kW·h, it can save $1,412 in electricity costs per year for enterprises.The manipulator is equipped with a servo automatic shutdown function. When it is in standby for more than 5 minutes, the motor stops power supply automatically, further reducing unnecessary energy consumption. This performance is in line with the energy-saving and emission-reduction policies of European and American countries.

24-Hour Continuous Operation Stability Test: Low Failure Rate Ensures Uninterrupted Production #Stability of Continuous Operation of Three-Axis Injection Molding Robot # Industrial Robot Failure Rate TestUninterrupted production is the core demand of large injection molding enterprises in Europe and America. This test conducted a 24-hour continuous operation test on ZHIYI's 3-axis servo manipulator under the condition of 35kg medium load, and the results are as follows:



Total Operation Cycles: 10,800 times

Failure Times: 0 times

Manipulator Temperature Rise: ≤15°C (within the safe range) Transmission System Wear: No obvious wear

Test Analysis:

The closed-loop control system and sealed transmission structure of the manipulator effectively avoid the problems of overheating and wear during long-term operation. The annual maintenance times are ≤2 times, which is 87% lower than that of pneumatic manipulators, reducing the downtime loss of enterprises.The manipulator has an IP54 protection level, which can adapt to the dusty and high-temperature environment of European and American injection molding workshops, and is not affected by oil pollution and humidity.

Core Advantages & Global Procurement Suggestions

6.1 Core Advantages of ZHIYI 3-Axis Servo Robotic Arm

High Load & High Precision: Maximum load of 50kg, repeated positioning accuracy of ±0.1mm, covering both heavy-load and precision injection molding scenarios.Energy Saving & Efficiency Improvement: 45% more energy-saving than pneumatic manipulators, 30% higher efficiency, helping SMEs reduce costs by up to 30%.International Certification & Reliable Quality: ISO9001 and CE certified, strict factory testing, ensuring compliance with European and American industrial standards.Customized Solutions & Global Service: Provide tailored welding and inlay solutions, with 24/7 pre-sales consultation and after-sales technical support, covering customers worldwide.

6.2 Procurement Suggestions for European and American Buyers

Scenario Matching: For precision electronic components and auto parts, choose the standard configuration; for large molds and heavy products, choose the heavy-duty customized configuration.After-Sales Guarantee: Prioritize suppliers with global service networks. ZHIYI has 500+ project cases worldwide, providing on-site training and maintenance services.Cost-Benefit Analysis: Calculate the investment return period based on the daily output and energy saving data. The average payback period of ZHIYI's products is 1 - 2 years, which is in line with the cost control needs of European and American SMEs