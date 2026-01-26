Mothers' Milk Bank California Launches“Best Place To Pump” Award Nominations Open January 26 On World Pumping Day, Honorees Announced March 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more women with children enter and lead in today's workforce, workplaces have a powerful opportunity to champion breastfeeding support like never before. Mothers' Milk Bank California is proud to introduce the Best Place to Pump Award - a recognition program that celebrates employers who are creating inclusive, empowering environments where lactating parents can thrive, both personally and professionally.

This initiative highlights organizations that not only comply with federal lactation accommodation laws, but also lead the way in building inclusive, empowering, and breastfeeding-friendly workplace cultures.“It's time to normalize breastfeeding and pumping in the workplace,” said Jennifer Benito-Kowalski, CEO of Mothers' Milk Bank California.“When employers make space - literally and culturally - for nursing parents, everyone benefits.”

About the Award

The Best Place to Pump Award recognizes organizations that:



Provide clean, safe, and private lactation spaces

Offer flexible schedules to support milk expression

Cultivate a workplace culture that celebrates nursing and donor moms Promote parental wellness and work-life integration

From corporate offices and hospitals to universities and public agencies, award recipients are setting a new standard - and showing what it means to truly support working families.

Why It Matters

Although federal laws protect the rights of lactating employees, many still face significant challenges:

Inadequate lactation spaces (e.g., being told to pump in a restroom)

Harassment or criticism for taking legally protected breaks

Managers unaware of breastfeeding rights under labor law

Retaliation or wrongful termination during job-protected leave



The Best Place to Pump Award aims to shine a spotlight on solutions - not just problems. It celebrates the employers who make breastfeeding possible and visible, while encouraging others to follow their lead.

Eligibility & Submissions

The award is open to U.S.-based employers, hospitals, and public spaces that demonstrate exemplary support for lactating individuals. Anyone can submit a nomination through the official online form at:. Names will be accepted through March 16.

Nominations will be evaluated based on cleanliness, accessibility, privacy, and cultural support for pumping. Selected honorees will be recognized in digital and print communications, spotlighted on Mothers' Milk Bank California's platforms, and featured as models of family-first values in action. Honorees will be announced March 26.

About Mothers' Milk Bank California

Mothers' Milk Bank California (MMBCA), a nonprofit HMBANA-accredited milk bank, collects, pasteurizes, and distributes human donor milk to hospitals and families across the western United States. Founded in 1974, MMBCA is committed to ensuring access to safe donor milk for all infants in need, supporting maternal health, and advancing the science of human milk.

Contact: Nannette Miranda |... | (510) 646-1201

