Asian Youth Games to Take Place in Cambodia
(MENAFN) Cambodia will serve as host nation for the 2031 Asian Youth Games, the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia announced in an official release.
NOCC secretary general Vath Chamroeun characterized hosting the Asian Youth Games as a tremendous honor for Cambodia, calling it among the region's most distinguished multi-sport competitions, featuring athletes representing all 45 Olympic Council of Asia member nations.
"The NOCC will get ready to host the Games successfully," he said. "It will be another historic milestone in the development of Cambodia's sports sector."
Cambodia initially secured hosting duties for 2029, but the event was rescheduled following an OCA request after modifications to the Games schedule—shifting from a four-year cycle to biennial staging beginning in 2029.
