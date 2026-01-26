Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
At Least 104 Political Detainees Released from Venezuela Prisons

2026-01-26 08:06:46
(MENAFN) Venezuelan officials have released over 100 people classified as political detainees, a human rights watchdog confirmed Sunday.

A minimum of 104 incarcerated individuals gained freedom Sunday, with additional releases under verification, Foro Penal, a Caracas-based organization, announced in an official statement.

Alfredo Romero, who leads Foro Penal, posted on X, the US social media platform: "#Jan25 8 p.m. At this hour at@ForoPenal, we have verified 104 releases of political prisoners in Venezuela today. We continue verifying other releases. It would be ideal for the government to publish lists of releases."

Among those freed were the organization's attorney, Kennedy Tejeda, and university student Juan Francisco Alvarado, who studies communications. The NGO reported that Tejeda, who practices human rights law, disappeared from public view on Aug. 2, 2024, following his visit to a Carabobo state detention facility where he provided legal support to political prisoners.

In her inaugural media briefing since US special forces apprehended former leader Nicolas Maduro earlier this month, acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez announced detainees imprisoned during Maduro's tenure would gain release.

Venezuelan authorities claim more than 600 detainees have been freed in recent weeks. Rights groups dispute these government figures, with Foro Penal asserting the authentic count approaches roughly half the administration's stated number.

Foro Penal emphasized that criminal charges against many newly released detainees remain active. Consequently, these individuals face ongoing legal jeopardy and prohibition from making public statements, the organization reported.

The group documented 777 political prisoners held in Venezuelan detention facilities as of January 19.

During a broadcast address last week, Rodriguez revealed plans to meet with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Monday, seeking UN verification of release statistics.

