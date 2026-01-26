Hyrotrader Wins Best Crypto Prop Firm Of The Year At Profx Awards Dubai

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock)HyroTrader, a crypto proprietary trading firm founded in early 2023 by Samuel Drnda, has been named Best Crypto Prop Firm of the Year at the. The award ceremony took place on 19 December 2025 at Le Méridien Dubai, recognizing excellence across the global financial and online trading industry.

The recognition follows consistent acknowledgment from independent trading platforms, including AltFins, Living From Trading, and CryptoNinjas, which have ranked HyroTrader among the best crypto prop firms currently operating.

The First Crypto Prop Firm on a Real Exchange

On 23 December 2023, HyroTrader became the first crypto prop firm to launch direct trading on the Bybit exchange. At the time, the industry relied almost entirely on brokerage-style platforms that simulated crypto market conditions rather than connecting traders to actual exchange infrastructure.

HyroTrader introduced a different model. The company built its platform around a core principle: real crypto trading should take place on real crypto exchanges, not on simulated broker environments. This approach allowed traders to operate within authentic market conditions, accessing real liquidity and order book depth.

The model has since influenced the broader industry, with exchange-based execution becoming an increasingly common expectation among professional crypto traders.

Company Growth and Performance

HyroTrader has grown into a global operation with more than 40 full-time professionals, including engineers, risk managers, and operations staff. The company maintains physical offices and a publicly identifiable leadership team, an operational standard that remains uncommon in the crypto prop trading sector.

Current performance metrics reflect the company's market position:



24,580 traders onboarded globally

More than 130 million dollars in monthly trading volume on Bybit Over 2 million dollars distributed in trader payouts

Customer feedback has been consistently positive, with traders citing reliable payout processing, transparent rules, and responsive support as key factors in their experience.

Platform and Infrastructure

HyroTrader operates on a fully in-house, custom-built infrastructure. The platform does not rely on white-label solutions, giving the company complete control over execution, risk management, and system scalability.

Key platform features include:



Direct exchange integration with Bybit and CLEO

Access to more than 700 trading pairs across major crypto markets

On-demand payouts with fast processing times Refundable challenge fees for qualifying traders

The company is actively developing additional exchange integrations to expand trading access for its global user base.

Independent Ownership and Long-Term Vision

During its growth, HyroTrader received strategic acquisition offers that would have led to a full ownership transfer. The company declined these opportunities, choosing instead to remain founder-owned and operationally independent.

“We are building HyroTrader for the long term,” said Samuel Drnda, founder and CEO of HyroTrader.“This award reflects the work of our entire team and the trust our trading community has placed in us. Our focus remains on infrastructure, transparency, and raising the standard for what crypto prop trading should look like.”

The decision to remain independent allows HyroTrader to prioritize product development and trader experience over short-term financial exits.

Community Engagement and Trading Events

Beyond its trading platform, HyroTrader actively supports the global trading community through live events and competitions. The company has organized crypto trading tournaments in Dubai and Prague, with an upcoming event planned for Miami.

These initiatives connect traders, partners, and industry participants in real-world settings while promoting transparency and professional standards across the sector.

Building Toward Decentralized Verification

HyroTrader is developing a decentralized protocol designed to improve transparency in crypto prop trading. The initiative aims to make selected trading and performance data verifiable and auditable on-chain, reducing reliance on internal reporting systems.

This reflects the company's broader position that long-term trust in the industry will depend on verifiable infrastructure rather than marketing claims alone.

Expanding Global Operations

HyroTrader continues to expand its global footprint, with ongoing work to extend operations to the United States. The company is also preparing new infrastructure designed to scale with increasing demand as its trader base grows internationally.

The focus remains on sustainable growth and product quality rather than rapid expansion, with the goal of contributing to higher standards across the crypto prop trading industry.

For more information about HyroTrader, visit .

About HyroTrader

HyroTrader is a crypto-proprietary trading firm offering funded accounts up to $200,000, with the potential to scale to $1 million. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Prague with operations in Dubai, HyroTrader provides traders with direct exchange access, transparent evaluation processes, and professional trading infrastructure. The company was recognized as Best Crypto Prop Firm of the Year at the ProFX Awards Dubai 2025.