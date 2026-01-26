26-Year-Old Woman Who Wanted To Look Slim At Friend's Wedding Follows 'Devil Weight-Loss Plan,' Develops Prediabetes

MENAFN - Live Mint) A 26-year-old woman in China, who wanted to look slim at her best friend's wedding, developed prediabetes - a health condition in which blood sugar levels are higher than normal - after following a rigorous diet plan.

The woman, who is based in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, southeastern China, weighed around 65kg, and after pushing herself to lose weight rapidly, she lost nearly 15kg in just two months. She did not know that the drastic transformation would come at a serious cost to her health.

After being asked to be a bridesmaid, the woman, referred to as Xiaoyu, focused on achieving a slimmer appearance for the ceremony.

The 'devil weight-loss plan'

To reach her goal, she designed what she later described as a“devil weight-loss pla," according to South China Morning Post.

Her diet eradicated staple foods from her meals, surviving mainly on small servings of vegetables and chicken breast. Along with the strict diet, she aggressively pursued high-intensity workouts, sometimes running more than 10km a day.

Within two months, the extreme regimen helped her drop to 50kg just ahead of the wedding.

Body sends warning signs

Although initially pleased with the dramatic change, she soon began experiencing troubling symptoms. She felt constantly fatigued, intensely thirsty and hungry, and suffered episodes of dizziness and heart palpitations.

Concerned by her condition, she sought medical attention at the Endocrinology Department of Hangzhou Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Following a series of tests arranged by Associate Chief Physician Cheng Boning, doctors found that Xiaoyu's fasting blood glucose and two-hour glucose tolerance levels exceeded normal ranges. The results met the clinical criteria for prediabetes.

Cheng flagged serious issues with her weight-loss approach, warning that the methods she followed were dangerously excessive.

Doctor warns of metabolic damage

“She had almost completely eliminated carbohydrates from her diet while engaging in high-intensity exercise. This extreme strategy disrupted her insulin secretion, led to significant muscle and water loss and severely damaged her metabolism,” Cheng told Post.

He later adjusted her treatment plan, advising a return to balanced meals and recommending moderate-intensity aerobic exercise combined with limited anaerobic training.

After three months of following the revised plan, Xiaoyu's weight stabilised at a healthier 52.5kg, and her overall condition improved.

Social media reacts with shock

The incident sparked heated discussion on mainland social media platforms.

One user commented:“I thought brides were the ones who went all out, but it turns out the bridesmaids go even harder.”

Another wrote:“Even actual brides are not this extreme.”

A third questioned the diagnosis, saying:“At 65kg, the body should still have sufficient fat reserves. Cutting carbs usually leads a healthy body to burn fat. How could she develop diabetes? Maybe there were pre-existing pancreatic issues or early signs of diabetes.”