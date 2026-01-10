Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ACWA Power Completes First Phase Of Green Hydrogen Project In Uzbekistan

2026-01-10 06:04:37
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 10. The first phase of a green hydrogen production project initiated by Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power has been successfully completed in Chirchiq, Trend reports via the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The project has a total investment value of $88 million and has created 40 new jobs.

Meanwhile, in November 2023, Shavkat Mirziyoyev officially launched the construction of a pilot green hydrogen production facility in the Tashkent region with the participation of ACWA Power.

The project is designed to be implemented in two phases. The first phase provides for the launch of green hydrogen production with a capacity of 3,000 tons per year, scheduled to begin in 2025.

During the second phase, the project envisages the production of up to 500,000 tons of ammonia per year based on green hydrogen, as well as the construction of a wind power plant with a total installed capacity of up to 2.4 gigawatts in Chirchiq. This stage is expected to become a significant step toward advancing sustainable energy and the green economy in Uzbekistan.

