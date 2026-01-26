403
Türkiye Hosts Hamas Delegation to Discuss Gaza Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s intelligence chief, Ibrahim Kalin, met on Saturday with a delegation from the Palestinian organization Hamas in Istanbul, according to security sources.
Kalin engaged in discussions with Khalil al-Hayya, a member of Hamas' Political Bureau and leader of its negotiation team, along with other representatives from the group.
The talks focused on the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which has now entered its second phase.
Both sides agreed to cooperate on key issues, including the expansion of humanitarian assistance, the operation of the Rafah Border Crossing in both directions, the initiation of duties by the National Committee for Gaza Management (NGAC), and other related matters.
During the meeting, the Hamas delegation conveyed their appreciation to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for Türkiye’s mediation efforts and its role as a guarantor in promoting peace in Gaza, as well as for Ankara’s increasingly influential position in the implementation of the plan’s second phase.
