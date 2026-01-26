A Sense Of Patriotism Strengthening In Hearts Of People: Madhya Pradesh CM At R-Day Function

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Ujjain, Jan 26 (IANS) The 77th Republic Day was celebrated with great pomp and show in Madhya Pradesh, as people in every corner of the state were seen hoisting the national flags with pride on Monday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav unfurled the national flag, a ceremonial event organised on the banks of the sacred Shipra River in Ujjain and took the salute of the parade.

On the occasion, various government departments presented attractive and visually appealing tableaux, and school children presented colourful cultural programmes.

Yadav also released tricolour balloons into the open sky at the Sunheri Ghat on the banks of the Shipra River at the Kartik Mela Ground, conveying a message of patriotism and public service.

The celebration events of the Republic Day included cultural performances, dog squad parades, folk dance shows in Ujjain, and tableaux showcasing projects like the bullet train, air ambulance service, and forest department initiatives.

Addressing the programme, the Chief Minister extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state on Republic Day and delivered a message to them.

“A sense of patriotism and pride for the country is strengthening in the hearts and minds of the nation's people. Thanks to the leadership qualities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's prestige is increasing throughout the world,” he stated.

During his address, Yadav said that PM Modi has called for the development of the poor, youth, farmers, and women.“The Madhya Pradesh government is working with unwavering commitment. Towards achieving the mantra of knowledge, the Madhya Pradesh government has launched four missions,” he added.

Yadav stated that the state government has decided to celebrate the year 2026 as the Year of Farmer Welfare. He said that the budget for agriculture and allied sectors was Rs 600 crore in 2002-03, which has been increased to more than Rs 27,050 crore in 2024-25.

The Cabinet Ministers unfurled the national flags in the districts assigned to them, while the leaders from the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress hoisted the tricolours at their respective offices.