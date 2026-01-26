Hisense X-Zone Master Wins Top CES 2026 Best Of Innovation Award

On January 6, CES 2026, the annual flagship event of the global consumer electronics industry, kicked off in Las Vegas, USA. Amid a showcase of the world's top technological innovations, Hisense's innovative washer dryer, the X-zone Master, claimed the CES Best of Innovation Award, the event's highest honor, thanks to its standout dual-compartment laundry system and advanced heat pump washer dryer technology.

This achievement not only underscores Hisense's leadership in premium laundry technology, but also serves as strong momentum for its global branding strategy.

At the CES exhibition venue, the award-winning Hisense X-zone Master drew large crowds of visitors. On-site staff explained that, built on the core philosophy“Your Laundry, Your Rules,” the product adopts a forward-looking modular design to deliver a truly integrated“X-in-One” laundry experience.

Equipped with cutting-edge technologies including heat pump washer dryer integration and AI Assist, the Hisense X-zone Master further optimizes washing efficiency and drying performance. Its main drum features a substantial 12kg washing capacity. Paired with Hisense's proprietary heat pump system, it enables gentle low temperature drying at 50°C, effectively caring for large laundry loads while protecting fabric fibers. The innovatively designed dual 1kg independent mini drums each support integrated washing and drying, making them ideal for the delicate care of baby clothes, premium underwear, and other specialized laundry scenarios. These mini-drums have obtained authoritative maternal and infant certifications, as well as medical-grade certifications for healthy underwear washing.

From the world's first triple-drum washing machine to the world's inaugural X-in-One heat pump washer dryer, Hisense has consistently led industry innovation.

Since developing the world's first triple-drum washing machine in 2017 and launching an upgraded generation eight years later, Hisense Laundry Appliances has never settled for mere function stacking. Instead, it has engineered a reimagining of the user experience centered on real-life scenarios. Meanwhile, Hisense has continued to advance its heat pump washer dryer technology. Evolving from mid- to high-end models with condenser and heat pump drying functions, Hisense rolled out the X-zone Master and 5i heat pump washer dryer for mass-market adoption in 2025. This high-efficiency, fabric-friendly, low-temperature drying technology delivers results comparable to dedicated tumble dryers. On September 5, 2025, the Hisense X-zone Master series claimed the Best Design Award, a prestigious global industry honor, at IFA Berlin for its forward-thinking aesthetics and exquisite craftsmanship.

As growth in the global washing machine market shows signs of fatigue, Hisense Laundry Appliances has achieved industry-turning acceleration.

Its products are now available in over 140 countries and regions. Market share has exceeded 30 percent in Croatia, Serbia, and other markets, cementing its position among the top three local players. In November 2025, Hisense Laundry Appliances South Africa made a leap from industry follower to dual champion in both volume and value.

Globally, Hisense has been certified by Euromonitor International as the fastest-growing brand among the world's top 10 washing machine manufacturers over the past five years (2021-2025).

As the official sponsor of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States, Hisense conveys not only its brand strength, but also a shared spirit of passion and excellence with families worldwide.

Victory on the football pitch hinges on every team member fulfilling their role. Hisense's Separate Wash Solution,“separate washing for jerseys and socks,” addresses fans' laundry pain points with pinpoint accuracy. Specialized compartmentalized washing and drying ensures meticulous care for colored and white garments, as well as sports gear alike, allowing technology to support every ounce of passion.

Notably, the winners of the CES 2026 Best of Innovation Award span cutting-edge technology sectors including robotics, AR wearables, and AI home systems. Hisense's laundry products securing this accolade alongside these trailblazing innovations demonstrates that the brand has not only broken new ground in traditional home appliances, but has also achieved technological parity with leading consumer electronics innovators in intelligence and system integration.

Tags#AIHome #BestOfInnovation #BrandLeadership #CES2026 #ConsumerElectronics #FIFAWorldCup2026 #GlobalInnovation #HeatPumpTechnology #Hisense #HomeAppliances #IFA #InnovationAward #SmartLaundry #WasherDryer #XzoneMaster