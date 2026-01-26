Chiranjeevi Gifts 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' Director Anil Ravipudi A Brand New Car!

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 26 (IANS) Pleased with the phenomenal success of his recently released film ' Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' (MSG), Telugu star Chiranjeevi has now gifted the film's director, Anil Ravipudi, a brand new Range Rover Sport.

Pictures showing Chiranjeevi presenting the director the vehicle have now gone viral on the Internet.

The film, which released for the festival of Sankranthi, went on to emerge a huge blockbuster. In fact, Megastar Chiranjeevi, who was moved by the roaring success of the film which grossed a whopping Rs 300 Crore worldwide, had poured his heart out in a deeply emotional message.

In his heartfelt note, Chiranjeevi had reflected on the journey that had brought the film to this moment and reiterated that every milestone in his career had been shaped by the affection of generations of movie lovers. His message resonated widely among fans, who have been celebrating the film as much as they celebrate his enduring legacy.

Megastar Chiranjeevi's message read, "Looking at the humongous success of our MSG, my heart is filled with gratitude. I have always said that I am a product of your love, and today, you have proven it yet again. This record belongs to the Telugu audience, beloved distributors and my dear Mega fans who have stood by me for decades. Your whistles in the theatre are the energy that keeps me going. Records come and go, but the love you shower upon me stays forever."

In particular, Chiranjeevi put on record the hard work put in by director Anil Ravipudi for the film. He had said, "This blockbuster success is a tribute to the hard work of our Anil Ravipudi, producers-Sahu and Sushmita along with the entire team and the unwavering faith you have in me. Let's continue the celebration Love you all!"

The film, which was initially being referred to as #Mega157, had triggered huge expectations even before its release, as after 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' and 'Godfather', Nayanthara was to be seen sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi for the third time in this film.

Also, Venkatesh and Chiranjeevi, two of Telugu cinema's top stars, shared screenspace for the first time in this film.

The film boasted top-tier technical talent. It had Bheems Ceciroleo scoring music and Sameer Reddy as its cinematographer. Editing for the film was by Tammiraju and A S Prakash was its art director.