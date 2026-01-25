CM Stalin To Attend Delta Zone Women's Conference In Thanjavur Today

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 26 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin will attend and address a massive Delta Zone Women's Conference of the ruling DMK at Chengipatti in Thanjavur district on Monday, as the state moves closer to the Assembly elections, which are likely to be held in April.

With just a few months remaining for the high-stakes polls, political activity across Tamil Nadu has intensified significantly. Political parties have stepped up their election-related efforts, focusing on extensive campaign outreach, public meetings, alliance negotiations, seat-sharing arrangements, rollout of welfare initiatives, and frequent consultations with party executives and grassroots workers.

The DMK, which is seeking a renewed mandate, has begun mobilising key voter segments, with special emphasis on women and youth. In this context, the Delta Zone Women's Conference is being seen as a major show of strength by the ruling party in the politically crucial Cauvery delta region. The conference will also be attended by DMK Deputy General Secretary and Member of Parliament Kanimozhi, who has been actively spearheading women-centric political outreach programmes across the state.

According to the DMK, nearly 1.5 lakh women are expected to participate in the conference, making it one of the largest women-focused political gatherings organised by the party in recent years.

Party leaders said the event aims to underline the DMK government's commitment to women's empowerment, social justice, and inclusive development. The conference is likely to highlight several flagship welfare schemes introduced by the state government for women, including financial assistance programmes, education and skill development initiatives, healthcare support, and employment opportunities.

Chief Minister Stalin's special address is likely to focus on the government's achievements over the past term, its vision for the future, and the pivotal role women play in shaping Tamil Nadu's political and social landscape.

Senior DMK leaders said the conference would serve as a platform to energise party cadres ahead of the election campaign and strengthen grassroots-level mobilisation.

In view of the Chief Minister's visit and the anticipated large turnout, extensive security arrangements have been made in Thanjavur district. Around 5,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the event, crowd control, and maintenance of law and order.

Senior police officials are monitoring the arrangements on the ground. As an additional security measure, the district administration has imposed a ban on flying drones in Thanjavur from 6 a.m. on Monday until midnight. The restriction has been enforced to prevent any untoward incidents during the high-profile political programme.

The DMK leadership considers the Delta Zone Women's Conference a key milestone in its election campaign, particularly in consolidating women voters in the delta districts ahead of the Assembly elections.