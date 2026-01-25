Ranchi Weather Update: City To Get Slight Respite From Winter? Check Forecast

Ranchi Weather LATEST Update: Will fog and cold in Ranchi spoil your Republic Day plans on January 26, 2026? Find out the full day's forecast in this latest Ranchi weather update

On Republic Day, Jan 26, 2026, the chill in Ranchi will be quite noticeable. Light fog might be present in the morning, reducing visibility. The fog won't be dense, but the cold wind could make you shiver. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 10-12°C and the maximum between 22-24°C.

Light fog is likely in Ranchi from 6 to 10 AM. As the sun comes out, the weather will clear up, and it will feel slightly warm during the day. Sunshine in the afternoon will reduce the chill, but a 10-15 km/h wind from the northwest will keep it feeling cold.

The weather will be dry during the Republic Day parade and other events, with no chance of rain. However, the cold wind might bother those standing in open grounds. It's important for attendees of morning events to protect themselves from the cold to avoid getting sick.

Typically, Ranchi's average January temperature is 14-24°C, with occasional light rain. But on Jan 26, 2026, temps could be 2 degrees below normal, making it feel colder. Last year, in Jan 2025, the minimum temperature in Ranchi was around 12°C.

If you're planning to travel on Republic Day, flights or trains might be slightly delayed due to morning fog. Be sure to wear warm clothes and have hot drinks like tea or coffee. Stay hydrated and protect yourself from colds. Overall, the weather will be cold but suitable for events.