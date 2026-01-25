Won't Surrender An Inch Of Land: Kumaraswamy Assures Bidadi Farmers

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said the Karnataka government would not be permitted to illegally acquire fertile agricultural land around Bidadi. The JD(S) MP was addressing an indefinite protest by villagers from Byramangala, Kanchugaranahalli and surrounding areas, asserting that not even an inch of land would be surrendered. He assured the women farmers of his support and said governments may change, but people remain permanent, and any administration must respect public opinion or face consequences.

"I will not allow even an inch of land to be acquired. The responsibility of protecting this land of my sisters is mine. Do not give even an inch. Let us see how they acquire it," said Kumaraswamy. He urged farmers to remain united and warned that attempts were being made to weaken their unity.

Allegations of Corruption and Benami Deals

Alleging corruption, he claimed that some individuals were backing land acquisition for personal benefit. He accused the government of trying to acquire highly valuable fertile land at low prices and said benami land banks were being created to exploit both farmers and the state. "I heard that some people are in favour of acquisition. This is not good. The government is trying to grab fertile land worth crores at throwaway prices. Some people have created land banks in benami names and are trying to loot it. They are cheating both the people and the government. The day is not far when such people will be stopped on the streets," he said.

Kumaraswamy Targets Local Congress Leaders

Targeting local Congress leaders, Kumaraswamy alleged they were being misled by those in power and reminded them that authority was temporary. Rejecting comparisons with the present township project, he said the project proposed during his tenure was withdrawn immediately when farmers objected, calling it a matter of principle. "The Congress leaders here should understand what is happening. Those in the government are cheating you too. They are using you as pawns and destroying your lives. Those who were once with me are now speaking with arrogance of power. Let them remember that power is not permanent for anyone," Kumaraswamy said.

