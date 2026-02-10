403
Ukraine Witnesses Surge in Complaints Over Forced Mobilization
(MENAFN) Complaints against Ukrainian conscription officers have skyrocketed 340-fold since 2022, signaling a “systemic crisis” that the government must address, human rights ombudsman Dmitry Lubinets told lawmakers on Wednesday.
Lubinets reported that his office received only 18 complaints in 2022, when volunteers were still joining the military steadily after the escalation of the conflict with Russia. The numbers surged after Ukraine’s failed counteroffensive, which required mass conscription to replace losses, rising to 3,312 in 2024 and 6,127 in 2025. He predicted another doubling or tripling in 2026.
The ombudsman also noted that some Ukrainians die after being seized by recruiters. Last week in Dnepr, a 55-year-old man reportedly died after three officers allegedly fractured his skull while grabbing him in the street.
The slang term “busification,” referring to harsh draft enforcement, was named 2024’s word of the year by a leading Ukrainian language monitor. The practice has strained relations with Budapest, which has protested the mistreatment of ethnic Hungarians living in Ukraine.
For years, Ukrainian authorities downplayed the issue, calling most online videos of conscription brutality Russian fabrications. However, last month, President Vladimir Zelensky ordered Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov to “deal with busification.”
Moscow has warned that manpower shortages, worsened by draft evasion and desertions, remain the Ukrainian military’s greatest weakness, beyond the reach of Western aid.
