600and1 is a venture incubator and a biotechnology startup integrating artificial intelligence, neuroscience, and biomedical engineering to alter the cellular mechanisms of aging. Focused on mitochondrial science and AI data-driven discovery, the company explores new pathways to improve human lifespan and health-span through rigorous, research-based bioengineering innovation.

At the core of 600and1's research is a focus on mitochondria, the small organelles inside human cells that serve as the body's primary energy producers. These structures, was found by the company to be the“master switch to life and death,” playing a critical role in cellular function, energy regulation, and the aging process. Using AI-driven models and computational biology, the company is analyzing vast biological datasets to identify molecular patterns and biological targets that could influence longevity and cellular resilience.

Dr. Berenika Maciejewicz was appointed Chief Scientific Advisor to the venture after being recognized for her research contributions to the neuroscience of consciousness, including work published in the Journal of Applied Cognitive Neuroscience, such as "Neuroscience of Consciousness: Cognition, Physics and Philosophy of Decoding the Human Brain". Her early neuroscientific breakthroughs provided novel insights into how brain activity during lucid dreaming may inform the development of advanced brain–computer interfaces.

Dr. Maciejewicz's extensive multidisciplinary experience distinguishes her as one of the most versatile contributors in contemporary science. She earned doctoral degrees in Biomedical Engineering from the Einstein Medical Institute and another PhD in Neuroscience from London Metropolitan University, in addition to a medical degree, making her a triple-doctor. Further strengthening her academic credentials, she obtained a Certificate of Achievement at Genetics and Genomics program from Stanford Medical University, completed advanced oncology-immunology training at Harvard Medical School, and undertook the Advances in Stem Cell Biology program at the Institute Pasteur in Paris.

“While humans are living longer, too many of those years are spent in decline,” says a commentator working in the field.“To change that equation by targeting the biological roots of aging itself would be the path forward. To forward the science that could enable people to stay stronger, sharper, and healthier for longer.”

The company's interdisciplinary approach treats aging not as an inevitable decline, but as a complex system that can be understood, measured, and potentially optimized. This framework allows 600and1 to approach human biology the same way an engineer would approach a machine, i.e., by studying its inputs, outputs, and the processes that govern its performance. Through this systems-engineering lens, 600and1 explores opportunities to support longevity scientists around the world who innovate in gene therapy, pharmacological design, and bio-molecular engineering that may one day help extend the number of years people live in good health.

Beyond its scientific and incubator mission, 600and1 represents a growing movement in biotechnology: the convergence of data science, AI, bioengineering, and longevity research. The company believes that progress in this field will not only benefit individuals but also help address the societal and economic burdens of aging populations. As healthcare systems around the world struggle to manage disease of old age, the ability to keep people healthier for longer could transform productivity, healthcare costs, and quality of life. The fund supports collaboration with longevity scientists from various biology and biotechnology fields to unlock insights that were previously hidden. The work is about translating cutting edge knowledge and technology into practical innovation.

600and1 emphasizes that its work and collaborations with other scientists remains in the research phase, guided by scientific rigor and exponential thinking. The company's long-term vision includes building partnerships with research institutions, universities, and health organizations to advance and double test the understanding of cellular aging and the technologies that might one day reverse the clock. With its blend of neuroscience, bioengineering, and artificial intelligence, 600and1 is positioned at the forefront of a scientific frontier that could redefine the essence of being human. The company's mission is ambitious but clear: to challenge the limitations of aging through data, discovery, and new bio-design.