Sutapa Sikdar Reveals Irrfan Khan Used To Find Valentine's Day 'Ridiculous'

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) The wife of late actor Irrfan Khan, Sutapa Sikdar, made a candid confession about her husband.

She revealed through her latest Instagram post that they never celebrated Valentine's Day as Irrfan used to find it simply "ridiculous".

Pointing out the benefits, she shared that this not only helped them save money but also protected them from the 'Sanskari' goons.

"No post missing irrfan on valentine's day!! we are from the generation when it was not so rampantly known. Good thing about it? It saved money and we were safe we were not to be harassed by the 'SANSKARI' goons. There were no Sanskari goons any ways at that time and as we grew irrfan found this 'Days' found by the merchandise companies ridiculous! So yes we never celebrated valentine day not out of FEAR but out of choice. (sic)," she penned on the photo-sharing app.

However, Sutapa added that not celebrating Valentine's Day was their personal choice, and in case her sons chose to celebrate this day, she would respect their decision.

She even went on to suggest a special gift for the day- organic veggies from their farm.

Imagining how Irrfan would have reacted to this, Sutapa went on to share, "But in our home we respect choices so if my Sons want to celebrate let them do! Let them be babu Shona but as gift I suggested organic veggies from our farm.”the colour is suppose to be RED!! my son rolled his eyes. I could hear my dearest irrfan saying arrey yaar kuch accha Sa kha lenge banake..cut to present my son looks at me #irrfankhan incredulously and just leaves with the green veggies Happy kathal day to all!!#valentinesday #organic #sanskari."

For the unversed, Irrfan married his fellow NSD graduate Sutapa on 23 February 1995.

The couple went on to have two sons, Babil and Ayan.

Unfortunately, Irrfan lost his battle to neuroendocrine cancer in April 2020 at the age of 53.