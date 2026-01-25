403
Mass Graves Discovered in Khartoum Bring to Light Sudan’s Grim Period
(MENAFN) A grim discovery in Sudan's capital has unveiled the horrific scale of atrocities committed during the nation's brutal civil war, as authorities uncover two mass burial sites packed with thousands of victims.
The graves were located in Khartoum's Riyadh district, close to Obeid Khatim Street, according to local sources who spoke with Anadolu. Evidence at the scene indicates bodies were dumped carelessly into the earth.
Structures in the vicinity—formerly serving as a command hub for the Rapid Support Forces (RSF)—were repurposed as makeshift detention facilities, the sources revealed.
Witnesses described a chilling routine: prisoners who perished from torture inside RSF-operated jails were carried by fellow detainees to excavated pits created with industrial digging equipment.
Scattered footwear and personal items litter the burial grounds, offering a haunting testament to the mass killings that occurred there.
Sudan's Attorney General, Intisar Ahmed Abdel Aal, explained to Anadolu the challenges facing investigators: "The delay in opening the mass graves is due to the enormous number of victims."
She continued: "Efforts are currently underway to open these graves and transfer the bodies to proper cemeteries. The number of those buried is very large, and there are bodies that were buried in schools, universities and public places."
Abdel Aal confirmed that exhumation operations are proceeding alongside the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
"The lack of resources is not the only challenge, but also the high numbers of the bodies," she stated.
"Mass graves are not limited to Khartoum alone but extend to Wad Madani and large areas of central Sudan."
The attorney general emphasized that authorities remain committed to relocating remains and will "hold those responsible for these crimes accountable."
The conflict tearing through Sudan ignited in April 2023, sparked by disagreements between the military and the RSF regarding the paramilitary organization's absorption into official armed forces.
Among Sudan's 18 states, the RSF maintains control over the entirety of the western Darfur region's five states, with limited exceptions in northern sections of North Darfur held by government troops. Military forces dominate the remaining 13 states spanning southern, northern, eastern, and central territories, including Khartoum.
The warfare has claimed thousands of lives while forcing millions from their homes.
