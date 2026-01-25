EHRDC Signs Strategic Mou With Du To Empower Emirati Talents In Telecom And Technology

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Emirati Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC) in Dubai signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with du, the leading provider of telecommunications and digital services. Under the agreement, both parties will collaborate to empower Emirati talents in future-driven industries, further supporting the Government of UAE's efforts in promoting Emiratisation and nurture a new generation of qualified UAE nationals that are capable of leading digital transformation across diverse sectors.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Abdulla Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR Department and Deputy Chairman of EHRDC, and Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer of du, in the presence of senior officials and experts from both sides. In line with the UAE's vision for a sustainable and innovation-driven digital economy, the MoU seeks to develop a pipeline of highly qualified Emirati talents through specialised training programmes and strategic employment opportunities in advanced technology and telecommunication sectors.

H.E. Abdulla Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, said:“The key goal of this agreement is to place Emirati talents at the core of Dubai's ongoing digital transformation. Through this MoU, we aim to empower our youth, men and women alike, to acquire the requisite expertise to enhance their capabilities and increase their contributions to the country's economy. The telecommunications and ICT sector is a major pillar of the new economy, and we are optimistic that our partnership with du will open new avenues for Emirati professionals to thrive in this vital sector and help achieve Emiratisation gaols in line with national priorities.”

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said:“Our collaboration with EHRDC is a testament to our commitment to promoting Emiratisation and empowering national talents in the technology sector. At du, we believe that the true foundation for sustainable digital transformation is investing in human capital. Through this MoU, we are creating specialised training programs and career pathways that will offer Emirati professionals advanced digital skills so they can actively contribute to the development of an innovative digital economy that boosts Dubai's competitiveness both regionally and globally. To ensure that our national talents are equipped to assume crucial responsibilities in the telecom and ICT industries, the agreement also creates a practical framework for long-term institutional partnership that connects specialised training with real market needs.”

The MoU aims to facilitate sharing of knowledge and expertise between both parties by establishing new frameworks for institutional collaboration. It further seeks to align educational outcomes with the evolving needs of the labour market, thereby ensuring sustained involvement of Emirati talents in driving digital transformation strengthening Dubai's position as a regional hub for innovation and technology.

This partnership highlights the Council's key role in implementing policies and strategies that can enhance national human capital in line with Dubai's strategic and economic goals. It also showcases the Council's constant commitment to creating an attractive and empowering work environment in the private sector that attracts top Emirati talents and offers sustainable career pathways, further improving their capabilities to compete on regional and global levels.