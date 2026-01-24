Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Singer Aamir Naik Shares Snowfall Scene from His Village in Jammu & Kashmir

Singer Aamir Naik Shares Snowfall Scene from His Village in Jammu & Kashmir


2026-01-24 03:14:08
(MENAFN- Aamir Naik) Singer Aamir Naik from Jammu & Kashmir has shared a photograph on his Instagram handle @aamirnaik_, showing snowfall in his village that occurred last night.
The image captures the village covered in fresh snow, reflecting the winter conditions currently being experienced in parts of the region. The post highlights the natural scenery of the area following the overnight snowfall.
Aamir Naik, who is known for his work as a singer, often shares glimpses of his surroundings and daily life on social media. This recent post has drawn attention for its depiction of the seasonal weather in his native village.

