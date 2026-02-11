Ashok Gehlot Slams BJP's Rajasthan Budget, Calls It Disappointing

Gehlot Slams 'Disappointing' Budget

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday termed the Budget presented in the State Assembly as disappointing, stating that it has created concerns among the people about the future. In a statement on X, Gehlot said the BJP government's budget contains no public-interest announcements. He said that every segment of society would be disheartened after reviewing the budget.

Lack of Focus on Major Projects

Pradhan alleged that, despite discussing infrastructure, the government did not mention major projects such as the refinery and the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP). He noted that the previous budget had committed to inaugurating the refinery by August 2025, but this has not yet been met.

Social Security Pensions Overlooked

He said that "during the Congress government, a provision was made for a 15 per cent annual increase in social security pensions, and such increases were announced in the last two budgets. However, no increase has been announced this time, leaving more than 9 million beneficiaries disappointed".

Annapurna Scheme Not Restored

Gehlot said it was unfortunate that the Annapurna ration kit scheme started during the Congress regime for the poor, has not been restored.

Key Announcements by State Government

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Divya Kumari on Wednesday presented the Budget for the financial year 2026-27 during the seventh sitting of the ongoing Budget Session. During her speech, she announced that under the Chief Minister Self-Employment Scheme, interest-free loans of up to Rs 10 lakh, along with subsidies, will be provided, benefiting 30,000 youth. She also stated that a Rajasthan Testing Agency will be established in line with the National Testing Agency to conduct examinations, including online tests. Additionally, a Dream Program will be launched for college students, with enrollment expected to reach 50,000 next year. (ANI)

