Alex Honnold achieves largest urban free-solo climb in history
(MENAFN) According to reports, renowned climber Alex Honnold achieved what is believed to be the largest urban free-solo climb in history on Saturday, scaling the 508-meter (1,667-foot) exterior of Taipei 101 in under 90 minutes during a live Netflix special.
The climb began at 9:17 a.m. local time in Taiwan, marking Honnold’s first free-solo ascent of a skyscraper. In a pre-recorded interview, he said the tower had fascinated him for years.
“I’ve always wanted to climb the coolest thing I could find,” Honnold said, adding that he had dreamed of climbing Taipei 101 as far back as 12 years ago.
Honnold gained global recognition after free-soloing El Capitan in Yosemite National Park in 2017, a feat documented in the Academy Award-winning film Free Solo. Taipei 101 has previously been climbed by elite climbers using ropes, including Alain Robert, known as the “French Spiderman,” in 2004. Honnold’s climb, however, was completed live and without any protective systems.
The ascent was divided into three stages. The first, called “The Slabs,” covered 113 meters of sloped steel and glass. Office workers watched from windows, filming and waving, while commentator Elle Duncan reminded viewers that the building remained open to the public. Around 13 minutes in, Honnold offered a high-five to a child through a window as he finished the first stage.
The second stage involved climbing eight stacked “bamboo boxes,” totaling 274 meters of vertical ascent, each with a seven-degree overhang. Spectators below cheered him on, chanting “Add oil.” Honnold’s wife, Sanni McCandless, said he seemed energized.
“There’s great energy here, and he’s doing what he loves,” she said.
As he passed the halfway point, Honnold’s heart rate reached roughly 165 beats per minute. He briefly paused to clean his shoes and fingers, noting grime and remnants of fireworks on the facade. Upon reaching the eighth box at around 1 hour and 5 minutes, he reflected on climbing past occupied offices: “We’re all sharing the crazy experience together,” he said.
As he passed the halfway point, Honnold’s heart rate reached roughly 165 beats per minute. He briefly paused to clean his shoes and fingers, noting grime and remnants of fireworks on the facade. Upon reaching the eighth box at around 1 hour and 5 minutes, he reflected on climbing past occupied offices: “We’re all sharing the crazy experience together,” he said.
