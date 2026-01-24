Lucknow Weather LATEST Update: Cold Morning At 8°C With Clouds And Sunshine

Get the complete Lucknow weather forecast for Sunday, January 25. Expect a cold day with partial sun, max temperature 25°C and min 8°C. Plan ahead for the chill!

Lucknow will see a mix of clouds and partial sunshine on Sunday, January 25. Cold conditions will continue through the day, so it is best to plan outdoor activities accordingly.

Max temperature: 25°C

Min temperature: 8°C

The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 25°C, while the minimum will fall to about 8°C. Early morning and late evening hours will be very cold, with slightly milder conditions during the afternoon.

The real feel temperature is likely to be close to 26°C. Even so, the lingering cold air will make parts of the day feel cooler than the actual readings.

On January 25, the sun will rise at about 6:54 am and set at around 5:42 pm, giving Lucknow close to eleven hours of daylight.

Winds from the west-northwest will blow at around 11 km/h. This light breeze will add to the chill, especially during the morning hours.