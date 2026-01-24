Lucknow Weather LATEST Update: Cold Morning At 8°C With Clouds And Sunshine
Get the complete Lucknow weather forecast for Sunday, January 25. Expect a cold day with partial sun, max temperature 25°C and min 8°C. Plan ahead for the chill!
Lucknow will see a mix of clouds and partial sunshine on Sunday, January 25. Cold conditions will continue through the day, so it is best to plan outdoor activities accordingly.
Max temperature: 25°C
Min temperature: 8°C
The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 25°C, while the minimum will fall to about 8°C. Early morning and late evening hours will be very cold, with slightly milder conditions during the afternoon.
The real feel temperature is likely to be close to 26°C. Even so, the lingering cold air will make parts of the day feel cooler than the actual readings.
On January 25, the sun will rise at about 6:54 am and set at around 5:42 pm, giving Lucknow close to eleven hours of daylight.
Winds from the west-northwest will blow at around 11 km/h. This light breeze will add to the chill, especially during the morning hours.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment