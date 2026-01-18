Elon Musk's Net Worth Nears $800 Billion After Major XAI Investment

Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, saw his net worth rise to $780 billion following a major funding boost for his artificial intelligence and social media company, XAI. Musk is now on the verge of becoming the world's first individual with wealth approaching $800 billion, according to Forbes.

Forbes reported on Saturday that private investors contributed $20 billion to XAI this month, pushing the company's valuation to $250 billion. This significant capital injection reflects strong market confidence in Musk's AI ventures.

Musk's 49% stake in XAI saw a dramatic increase of $62 billion, bringing the total estimated value of his holdings in the company to $122 billion. This equity growth has reinforced Musk's position as the richest individual globally.

Despite the massive influx of capital, XAI has incurred substantial expenses. In the first nine months of 2024 alone, the company spent $7.8 billion on operations, demonstrating its aggressive expansion strategy and investment in cutting-edge AI development.

With this increase, Musk now surpasses Google co-founder Larry Page by approximately $510 billion. He continues to maintain a strong focus on Tesla, SpaceX, and his AI projects, consolidating his influence across multiple technology sectors.

XAI, Musk's AI and social media enterprise, has quickly become a major player in artificial intelligence, aiming to challenge established tech companies while integrating AI solutions into social networks. Its strategic positioning highlights Musk's vision for AI-driven digital innovation.

Musk has consistently pursued high-impact, futuristic projects across industries. From electric vehicles and space exploration to neural interfaces and AI, his ventures emphasize both technological disruption and global scale transformation.

Elon Musk's latest financial milestone underscores not only his individual wealth growth but also the rising importance of AI and innovative technologies in shaping the global economy. His investments in XAI mark a significant step toward redefining the intersection of artificial intelligence, business, and society.

