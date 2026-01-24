403
Africa CDC Lifts Continental Emergency Status for Mpox
(MENAFN) The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) terminated the continental emergency designation for mpox Thursday, over a year following its initial declaration.
The decision came after recommendations from the Africa CDC Emergency Consultative Group, which provides counsel to the health organization's director general on mpox matters.
"I hereby announce the lifting of mpox as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security. This decision reflects Africa's growing capacity to lead complex public health responses, grounded in strong political leadership, regional solidarity, and effective international partnerships," Jean Kaseya, the director general of Africa CDC, said in a statement.
Africa CDC proclaimed the mpox emergency status in August 2024 following a dramatic spike in infections continent-wide.
At least 80,276 suspected cases and 1,340 deaths were reported in 2024, representing more than a five-fold increase in cases and a two-fold increase in deaths compared with the same period in 2023.
The emergency declaration catalyzed coordinated action and financial resources to suppress the outbreak.
International partners secured over $1 billion in financing, bolstered community-based surveillance systems, enhanced laboratory and genomic sequencing infrastructure, and distributed over 5 million mpox vaccine doses across 16 countries.
According to Africa CDC, these interventions produced quantifiable results: between peak transmission periods in early 2025 and late 2025, suspected cases declined by 40% and confirmed cases by 60%.
The case fatality rate among suspected cases fell from 2.6% to 0.6%, reflecting improved detection, care, coordination and accountability across all levels of response.
The Democratic Republic of Congo bore the heaviest burden, accounting for 96% of reported cases and 97% of deaths.
Kaseya emphasized the emergency status termination does not signify mpox eradication in Africa, however.
"Rather, it signals a transition from an emergency response to a sustained, country-led pathway toward elimination. Mpox remains endemic in several settings, and continued vigilance, targeted investment and innovation will be essential to consolidate gains and prevent a resurgence," he said.
