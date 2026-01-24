More Than 60 Projects Worth Over $100 Billion Are Implemented Between China And Russia - Foreign Intelligence

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced in an interview with Ukrinform by Oleh Luhovskyi, First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

According to him, China has become Russia's key trading partner in the economic and military spheres.

“According to our data, more than 60 projects worth over $100 billion are being implemented between China and Russia. They cover many areas, including mineral extraction and transport infrastructure development, mechanical engineering, innovation, and even the military-industrial complex, such as the construction of a pulp mill,” Luhovskyi said.

In addition, China is helping Russia introduce alternative SWIFT payment mechanisms to circumvent sanctions by using cryptocurrencies, clearing platforms, and mutual connections between Russian and Chinese banks to the SPFS and CIPS payment systems.

Luhovskyi said that thanks to China's support, the Russian military-industrial complex will be able to increase the production of ammunition for artillery, mines, cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as missiles for air defense systems.

According to him, Russia will integrate electronic components obtained from China into the Kh-101 and 3M-14 Kalibr cruise missiles, Geran kamikaze drones, and the onboard systems of Su-57 fighters and Ka-52 attack helicopters.

"In 2025 alone, we recorded that Russia purchased approximately 40,000 items of electronic components for its military-industrial complex from more than 80 companies registered in China. These are capacitors, microchips, and AC generators, which are necessary for serial production in the fields of rocket construction, radio-electronic systems, and aircraft construction," clarified the First Deputy Head of the FISU.

He added that China remains Russia's strategic partner in supplying high-tech equipment, primarily numerically controlled machine tools. In 2025, the total share of Chinese machine tools in imports was about 35%.

Luhovskyi also emphasized that China provides Russia with high- and ultra-high-resolution satellite images of civilian objects in Ukraine, which are then targeted by missile and drone strikes.

Earlier, in a comment to Ukrinfor, Oleh Aleksandrov, an employee of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, said that the Foreign Intelligence Service had recorded facts of China providing Russia with satellite intelligence data for missile strikes on Ukraine, in particular on facilities belonging to foreign investors.

In response to a request from a Ukrinform correspondent in China, the Chinese Foreign Ministry replied that it was not aware of the Chinese side providing satellite intelligence data to the Russians for missile strikes on Ukraine, and that Beijing maintained an honest and objective position on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

