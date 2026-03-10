MOI Highlights Dangers Of Handling Shrapnel

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Interior (MOI) has clarified the reasons why it is essential to stay away from shrapnel and avoid touching it, warning of the risks that may arise from direct contact following accidents or explosions.

In a statement Tuesday, the Ministry explained that shrapnel is often irregular in shape and sharp-edged, which can lead to deep cuts or bleeding if handled or moved.

It also highlighted the possibility that some fragments may contain unexploded parts, meaning that moving them in certain cases could trigger an explosion or a sudden reaction.

The Ministry emphasized that tampering with shrapnel could impede the work of specialized teams, as it may alter the location of evidence or debris that authorities need to examine to determine the source of the incident.

The statement added that shrapnel resulting from explosions or falling objects may be extremely hot due to friction or the blast, and touching it could cause immediate burns.

MOI further noted that some fragments may carry residues of fuel or chemicals from the source of the explosion or explosive device, posing potential health risks upon contact.

It also indicated that shrapnel may be contaminated with oils, heavy metals, or industrial materials, which could harm the skin or the environment if handled directly.