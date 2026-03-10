Qatar Stresses Iranian Attacks Affect Children's Rights

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The State of Qatar has strongly condemned Iran's aggressive armed attacks on its territory and other countries in the region, saying they have had direct effects on children's right to life, health, education and security, and demanded that these attacks be stopped.

This came in the statement of the State of Qatar, delivered by Second Secretary of the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar in Geneva Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mansoori, during his participation in the interactive dialogue with the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Children and Armed Conflict, Item 3, within the framework of the 61st session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Al Mansoori stressed that the State of Qatar has given great attention to the protection of children in areas of armed conflict by supporting international efforts and cooperating with United Nations organizations and mechanisms concerned with children, including the Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, by hosting the Analysis and Documentation Center affiliated with the Office in Doha, and providing support to it to implement its activities aimed at protecting children in conflict areas through research, training and technical support.

He pointed out that in the context of strengthening the role of education in protecting children, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE) in the State of Qatar, in cooperation with Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, launched in September the first phase of the global campaign to protect children in armed conflict under the slogan "Prove It Matters," in partnership with the Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, and the UNESCO Regional Office in Doha.

Al Mansoori indicated that this campaign aims to consolidate the values ​​of peace, and highlight the voices of children in education and protection issues through many innovative educational activities.