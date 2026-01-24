403
Egypt, Japan Co-Chair'26 United Nations Water Conference
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- Egypt and Japan secured joint chairmanship of the third edition of the United Nations Water Conference 2026, under the theme " Water for the Planet".
Egyptian Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hani Sewilam said in a statement on Saturday that the Conference would address safeguarding ecosystems, preserving biodiversity, supporting restoration of natural water cycles, and strengthening resilience to climate change and water scarcity, in line with the objectives of Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs 6).
Building on their joint leadership at the UN 2023 Water Conference, Egyptian-Japanese collaboration continue to champion eco-friendly water policies and nature-based solutions.
Their partnership prioritizes engaging local communities to strengthen resilience against escalating climate challenges, he added.
The United Nations Water Conference 2026, organized by the United Arab Emirates and Senegal, is scheduled to be held in the UAE in December 2026. (end)
