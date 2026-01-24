Congress Leaders Openly Blaming 'Immature' Rahul Gandhi For Poll Debacles: BJP

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Saturday, trained its guns on Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, alleging that his party members openly call him "immature" and the person responsible for the party's near-100 electoral defeats.

Pradeep Bhandari, BJP National Spokesperson, in a post on social media platform X, said, "No one in the Congress takes Rahul Gandhi seriously!"

"Shakeel Ahmad, a former Union Minister, calls 'virtual Congress President' Rahul Gandhi 'coward' and 'immature', and predicts that under him the Congress will not even be able to emerge as the third largest party nationally!" Bhandari said, attaching a video clip of Ahmad.

Bhandari captioned the message, "Congress exposes Rahul Gandhi, who is about to complete his century of defeats."

The BJP leader, in a video statement, said Congress leaders believe that the issues raised by Rahul Gandhi fail to have a connection with the public.

"The Congress leaders agree that the entire issue of Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls raised by Rahul Gandhi is a flop show," Bhandari said.

The BJP leader hit out at Rahul Gandhi for what called his "hypocrisy" over democracy, alleging that the LoP has failed to introduce democracy in his own party.

"Shakeel Ahmad has claimed that Rahul Gandhi has installed Mallikarjun Kharge as a dummy Congress President... in reality, the LoP Rahul Gandhi does not believe in organisational democracy," Bhandari said.

He added that more and more Congress leaders have started admitting in public that Rahul Gandhi has reduced the party into a failed organisation as he alone is responsible for the 95 electoral defeats that the grand old party has tasted under his stewardship.

The video clip of Shakeel Ahmad attached by Bhandari shows the former Union Minister calling Rahul Gandhi as the "virtual President" of the Congress.

In the clip, the Bihar Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad, who claimed that he has not sought time to meet Rahul Gandhi for the past five years, hinted that there was an element of suspicion in the mind of the LoP about his own partymen.

Shakeel Ahmad lamented that Rahul Gandhi failed to take along even those Congress leaders who were working closely with his mother and former party President Sonia Gandhi.