Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Praises NCC Cadets' Role In Op Sindoor Mock Drills

New Delhi, Jan 24 Describing National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets as the nation's second line of defence, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Saturday, called upon youth to draw inspiration from their vital role in raising public awareness when mock drills were conducted across the country during Operation Sindoor.

Addressing the cadets at the NCC Republic Day Camp in Delhi Cantonment here, the Defence Minister said, "As the world is going through a period of uncertainty, our youth must remain physically, mentally and emotionally strong and be prepared to take on every challenge."

Recalling Operation Sindoor, Rajnath Singh said, "Indian Armed Forces destroyed terrorists based in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, which was a befitting reply to the unfortunate and cowardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Our soldiers acted with courage and restraint. We targeted and destroyed only those who hurt us, not anyone else. This was possible as they are strong physically, mentally, and emotionally."

The Defence Minister called the youth "Abhimanyu of Mahabharata" who know how to enter any kind of "Chakravyuh" and emerge victorious from it, urging them to contribute to realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government's vision of making the nation 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

"We have now entered a time where expectations from youth have increased. They're invaluable assets of the nation bearing the responsibility of taking the country to newer heights," he said.

The Defence Minister termed NCC as an excellent medium to upgrade the youth who, in turn, make their invaluable contribution to nation-building.

"The world is selling comfort today. Video games, food delivery, and other such things are meant to bring comfort to human life. Through parades, drills, and camps, NCC helps to break you out of that comfort zone, making a cadet mentally strong. In addition, the children learn many life skills which can help them to protect themselves and others during disasters," he said.

He added that the NCC instils discipline and patriotism in cadets, while helping them to overcome the problem of 'lack of focus'.

He said that the NCC teaches patience, continuity and focus, which are requisites for life's big battles, the nation's great responsibilities, and character building.

This, focus, Rajnath Singh added, is reflected in every aspect of their lives whether they join the Armed Forces or become doctors, engineers, teachers, scientists, administrators and politicians.