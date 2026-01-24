JCI: Natural Gas Supply To Factories A 'Key' Economic Modernization Project

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 24 (Petra) – The Chairman of the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI), Fathi Jaghbir, said the project to supply factories with natural gas is one of the "key strategic" projects in the second executive program of the Economic Modernization Vision, given its direct impact on enhancing competitiveness of Jordanian industry and supporting its sustainable growth.In remarks to "Petra", he noted reliance on natural gas provides a "more efficient and less costly" alternative, compared to traditional fuels such as diesel and heavy fuel oil, which contributes to reducing production costs and increasing the factories' "competitiveness."Jaghbir added that the project's importance gains further horizon as Amman and Zarqa represent the industrial heart of the Kingdom, accounting for approximately 60% of all industrial establishments, making any development of the energy infrastructure in these cities a direct impact on national production.The project, he stated, will improve the Kingdom's investment climate, as the availability of natural gas is a "crucial" factor in investors' future choices of their industrial sites.This project will also meet the growing demand for industrial energy across various energy-intensive sectors, mainly chemicals, petrochemicals, plastics, rubber, construction, food processing, and carpet and rug manufacturing, he pointed out.Jaghbir noted the project aligns with the national drive to shift to a green economy by reducing carbon emissions and improving the sustainability of factory operations.Jaghbir indicated that this process will enhance compliance with international environmental commitments and increase Jordan's ability to attract modern industrial investments, adding that the project plays a "vital" role in reducing production and operating costs in factories.In feasibility, he said studies indicate that switching from diesel and heavy fuel oil to natural gas can achieve energy cost savings ranging from 35% to 50%.He noted this proess depends on the fuel type and the industrial sector, which is due to the high combustion efficiency of natural gas, which reduces carbon buildup in machinery and equipment, lowers maintenance costs, and extends equipment lifespan.On its goals, he stated the project reduces energy waste, improves production continuity, and lowers environmental emissions, which would enhance compliance with global environmental standards and make factories "more competitive" in local, regional, and international markets.Jaghbir remarked reducing energy costs is a key factor in improving "competitiveness" of Jordanian industry, as energy costs in production processes reach approximately 30-35% of total production costs, and can exceed 40% in some sectors such as plastics, rubber, and construction industries.Jaghbir affirmed using natural gas allows for improved profitability for factories, reduces gap in production costs with competitors in neighboring countries, and enables them to improve product quality and raise levels of industrial innovation.Jaghbir confirmed a number of factories benefited from the project's previous phase.