Al Aman Fund Currently Supports 611 Orphaned Youth In Educational Life

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 24 (Petra) – Al Aman Fund For the Future of Orphans said education constitutes the "true gateway" to security for orphaned youth and a fundamental pillar in their empowerment and community building processes.In a statement issued Saturday, the fund made the remarks on the occasion of the International Day of Education, celebrated annually on January 24.The fund added that education of orphaned youth over the age of 18 requires continuous support to enhance their ability to build an independent future.For orphaned youth who have spent some or most of their lives in care homes, the fund said education is "not merely a stage of study, but a crucial turning point in their lives."Upon reaching the age of 18 and leaving care homes, this group loses access to support and guidance, making education a difficult dream to achieve, as the foundation for a safe transition from care to self-reliance, the fund pointed out.In the absence of direct family support for orphaned youth, pursuing educational opportunities becomes the key tool for acquiring the necessary skills and knowledge to enter the job market to achieve professional and financial stability and active participation in society.Based on this reality, the fund was established in 2006 at the initiative of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, as its mission is to play a vital role in supporting orphaned youth in their transition from a stage of care to one of empowerment and livelihood support, ultimately leading to self-reliance.The fund affirmed support the education of orphaned youth by providing scholarships for university studies, diplomas, and vocational training, which is part of a vision aimed at providing them with a better future, in accordance with the demands of the labor market.The fund stated these efforts align with the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 4, which focuses on providing quality education as a fundamental pathway to economic and social empowerment.Since its establishment, the fund announced more than 5,000 young men and women from across the Kingdom's governorates have benefited from its educational programs, with females comprising 66% of the beneficiaries.A total of 3,712 beneficiaries have graduated from its programs, 78% of whom have received an employment opportunities in the job market, which reflects the direct impact of education on enhancing opportunities for independence and economic development.The fund announced it is currently supporting 611 young men and women enrolled in diverse fields of study, mainly scientific disciplines, humanities, education, artificial intelligence, business administration, management, and accounting, as well as other specializations that align with the needs and requirements of the job market.