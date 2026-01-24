88,000 Households In Kyiv Left Without Power After Massive Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, DTEK Group reported this on Telegram.

Due to the massive attack, some houses in the Desnianskyi district of the capital were left without electricity, the report said.

“First of all, we are restoring power to critical infrastructure facilities. The weather is hindering our work, but the crews are working non-stop to restore power to homes as quickly as possible,” DTEK emphasized.

Emergency power cuts continue in Kyiv. Schedules are currently not working.

Situation with electricity across Ukraine becomes significantly more complicated - DTEK

As reported by Ukrinform, almost 6,000 homes were left without heating in Kyiv as a result of a massive Russian attack on January 24.

