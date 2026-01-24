Mahindra Launches Thar Roxx Star Edition With Premium Styling

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

Srinagar- Mahindra & Mahindra has expanded its popular lifestyle SUV lineup with the launch of the 2026 Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition, a special edition of the well-liked Thar Roxx that focuses on styling and premium comfort, while keeping the core performance and capability intact. The new edition was introduced in the Indian market with prices starting at ₹16.85 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel manual variant and goes up to ₹18.35 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel automatic version, making it an attractive option in the premium rear-wheel-drive SUV segment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Exterior: Striking Visual Upgrades

The Thar Roxx Star Edition stands out primarily for its aesthetic enhancements. It features a piano black front grille and matching 19-inch piano black alloy wheels that lend the SUV a distinctive and more sophisticated presence on the road. A new Citrine Yellow exterior colour has been introduced as the hero shade, along with existing options such as Tango Red, Everest White, and Stealth Black, giving buyers a range of bold looks to choose from.

To further distinguish it from the standard model, Mahindra has added a special“Star Edition” badge on the C-pillar - a small but effective touch that denotes its exclusive status within the Thar Roxx lineup.

Interior: Premium Look and Comfort