Man Who Killed Girlfriend And Hid Body In Suitcase To Face Death Penalty In Kuwait

Dubai: Kuwait's Court of Appeals has upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of killing his girlfriend and hiding her body in a suitcase in an attempt to smuggle it out of the country. The crime took place in the Rumaithiya suburb and shocked the nation due to its brutal nature.

The ruling was issued after a hearing chaired by Judge Abdullah Al Othman. While the court amended the legal classification of the crime, it confirmed the maximum punishment.

Murder ruled as premeditated strangulation

According to local media reports, the Court of Appeals revised the original charge and ruled that the killing was a case of premeditated murder by strangulation. Despite this change, the court maintained the death sentence.

Judges said the evidence clearly showed that the crime was planned and carried out deliberately.

Prosecution sought the harshest punishment

During earlier hearings at the criminal court, the public prosecution demanded the harshest possible sentence. Prosecutors described the accused as having committed a serious and unforgivable crime.

Addressing the court, the prosecutor said the murder was a grave violation of the most basic human right, the right to life. The prosecution added that its demand for the death penalty was based on the principle of justice and fair punishment.

No mental illness found, doctors confirm

A medical committee made up of psychiatrists was appointed to examine the accused. After a full assessment, the committee concluded that the man did not suffer from any mental illness.

This finding meant the accused was fully responsible for his actions under the law.

Attempt to hide body and flee the country

Investigators said the man killed his girlfriend and then concealed her body inside a suitcase. He allegedly planned to smuggle the suitcase out of Kuwait to hide the crime.

Authorities intercepted the attempt, leading to his arrest and prosecution.

Additional crimes and prison sentence

The criminal court had initially sentenced the man to death and an additional eight years in prison for other offences. These included desecrating a corpse, misuse of a telephone, drug use, and the unlawful detention of the victim.

After reviewing the case, the Court of Appeals reduced the prison term for these additional charges to six years. However, it kept the death sentence in place.

Victim's family seeks justice

Youssef Al Attar, the lawyer representing the victim's heirs, said the family had submitted a civil claim detailing the full circumstances of the crime.

He described the murder as heinous and said the family was seeking justice through the legal system.

Legal observers said the ruling sends a strong message that serious crimes involving violence and attempts to conceal evidence will face the strictest punishment under Kuwaiti law.

The case is now considered legally settled unless further appeals are filed.