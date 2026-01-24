Germany weighs World Cup boycott over Trump’s Greenland comments

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump’s repeated statements about claiming Greenland for national security have sparked discussions in Europe on possible countermeasures.

In Germany, some lawmakers are considering boycotting the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scheduled to take place in the US, Mexico, and Canada from June 11 to July 19. A CDU lawmaker noted that if the US were to illegally annex Greenland, it would be difficult to celebrate football in the country.

Jurgen Hardt urged Europeans to evaluate whether participation under such circumstances would be appropriate, describing a boycott as a “last resort to get Trump to see sense on the Greenland issue.” He added, “We should send as many messages as possible to the Trump administration and the American people that there are certain red lines in regards to upholding sovereignty and international affairs.”

Another CDU lawmaker, Roderich Kiesewetter, said, “If Trump carries out the announcements and threats related to Greenland and starts a trade war with the EU, it is hard to imagine European countries taking part in the World Cup.”

