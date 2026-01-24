403
Guterres urges urgent reform of UN ECOSOC
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls on member states to strengthen the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), warning that rising global divisions and declining trust in multilateralism threaten progress on development and peace.
Speaking at ECOSOC’s 80th anniversary, Guterres describes the body as an “engine of progress” since 1946, noting that its mandate has grown as global challenges intensify.
"Conflicts rage, as military spending goes through the roof. Inequalities grow, while development funding is in free fall,” he says. “These intertwined crises cannot be solved with unilateral approaches or raw power. They demand urgent, collective responses. And ECOSOC can help lead the way."
Guterres emphasizes that ECOSOC’s success requires swift action, urging governments to implement reforms under the Pact for the Future to keep the council effective and relevant. He calls ECOSOC an "indispensable platform" for global dialogue, capable of bridging development gaps and addressing shared challenges.
