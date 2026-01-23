IND Vs NZ: Santner's Late Heroics Set India A Challenging 209 Target

Fighting knocks from New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner and left-handed batter Raxchin Ravindra helped their side to post a challenging score of 208/6 in the second T20I against Team India at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Friday.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue have a 1-0 lead in the high-voltage T20I series against the Black Caps. The hosts won the opening contest by 48 runs, with opener Abhishek Sharma winning the Player of the Match for his blistering half-century.

New Zealand Innings

After being asked to bat first, New Zealand were off to a fantastic start. In the very first over, India pacer Arshdeep Singh conceded 18 runs, which is also the joint-most expensive first over by an Indian bowler in a T20I match. Earlier, Ireland's Paul Stirling scored as many against right-arm speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar in Malahide in 2022. After the end of the third over, New Zealand raced away to 43/0.

India Fight Back With Wickets

However, speedster Harshit Rana dismissed opener Devon Conway for 19 runs off nine balls, including three fours and one six, to break the partnership during the first ball of the fourth over.

In the very next over, spinner Varun Chakaravarthy dismissed Tim Seifert after fielder Ishan Kishan took a brilliant catch at the mid-wicket region. The right-handed batter made 24 off 13 deliveries, including five fours.

After the end of the sixth over, the Black Caps reached 64/2.

During the fifth ball of the ninth over, spinner Kuldeep Yadav dismissed dangerous Glenn Phillips for 19 runs, including two fours and one six. New Zealand scored 111/3 after the end of 10 overs.

During the third ball of the 12th over, all-rounder Shivam Dube got his wicket. The all-rounder took the wicket of Daryl Mitchell, who made 18 runs off 11 deliveries along with three boundaries.

In the very next over, Kuldeep struck after he removed dangerous Rachin Ravindra. Arshdeep took a simple catch at the short third region. Ravindra played a blistering knock of 44 off 26 deliveries, including two fours and four towering sixes. New Zealand slumped to 132/5.

After the end of the 16th over, New Zealand scored 155/5.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya then dismissed Mark Chapman for just 10 runs during the 17th over of the visitors' innings.

For India, Hardik Pandya (1/25), Harshit Rana (1/35), Varun Chakaravarthy (1/35), Shivam Dube (1/7) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/35) were among the wicket takers.

Santner Provides Late Flourish

Towards the end, captain Mitchell Santner (47* off 27 deliveries, including six fours and one six) and Zakary Foulkes (15* runs off eight deliveries with two fours and one six) helped their side to post a challenging target of 209 runs against the Men in Blue.

Brief Scores

Brief scores: New Zealand in 208/6 20 overs (Mitchell Santner 47*, Rachin Ravindra 44; Kuldeep Yadav (2/35)) vs India. (ANI)

