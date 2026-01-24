403
UN confirms humanitarian access resumes at al-Hol camp in Syria
(MENAFN) The UN announces that aid deliveries and humanitarian access have resumed at al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria’s Hasakah province after days of disruption.
A UN spokesperson confirmed that UNHCR personnel, alongside Syrian government officials, were able to enter the camp and reestablish contact with some residents. “Essential supplies have also resumed. Trucks carrying bread entered the camp today, facilitated by UNHCR, following a three-day interruption caused by the volatile security situation inside the camp,” the official said.
The agency also helped partially restore water access and continues working with local authorities to ensure consistent delivery of aid. Al-Hol camp houses tens of thousands of people, including displaced Syrians, foreign nationals, and families of suspected ISIS members.
The developments follow a recently announced four-day ceasefire between the Syrian government and the SDF, though the truce faced immediate violations, with attacks on Syrian positions resulting in casualties among government forces.
