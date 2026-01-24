Trump At Davos Marked Start Of A New World Era

MENAFN - Asia Times) Donald Trump's concern about the strategic positioning of Greenland is rational. But the way the US president has approached the issue is not – and could still rupture NATO and cause enduring harm to North Atlantic political and economic relations.

The question for those attending the World Economic Forum in Davos all week has been how to respond to Trump's ambition for the US to own Greenland by hook or by crook.

His speech on January 21 – which appeared to concede that the US will not take Greenland by force – and his subsequent claim of having negotiated what he referred to as a “framework agreement” with the Nato secretary-general, Mark Rutte, have at least given the assembled heads of state something to work with.

But America's allies are faced with a series of options. They could try to wait out the 1,093 days left in Trump's term in the hope that nothing drastic happens. They could appease Trump by conceding to some of his demands.

Or alternatively they could activate the economic“bazooka” threatened by the French president Emmanuel Macron – although this is now less likely due to Trump's decision to row back back on his threat to impose additional sanctions on countries that opposed his Greenland plans.

Finally, they could try to actively resist US aggression towards Greenland. Although, thankfully, Trump appears to have backtracked – for now – on his threat to use force.