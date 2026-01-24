403
HUAWEI Mate X7 Now Available, Rewriting The Foldable Experience With Ultra Chroma Camera And Reinforced Design
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Huawei's latest foldable smartphone, the HUAWEI Mate X7, transforms foldables from an interesting niche into a mature category. Elevating the foldable experience with meaningful advancements, this new phone brings a flagship-level camera system, a durable design with IP58 and IP59 ratings, a large-capacity battery, and fast charging to an immersive 8-inch foldable form factor. The device is available through the official Huawei online store and retail stores in the UAE. Packing an exceptional imaging experience, the Mate X7 seamlessly integrates professional-grade imaging capabilities into a slim and lightweight body. This groundbreaking leap is thanks to the True-to-Colour Camera, which increases light intake by 96% and markedly improves colour restoration ability. Equipped with new ultra-high dynamic video technology, the phone redefines the creative possibilities. Users can record professional-level 4K videos with authentic colours and fine details. A thin and light foldable phone has now achieved the flagship imaging prowess of a conventional smartphone, setting a new benchmark. Durability also sees a massive leap on the Mate X7 in every aspect of the phone, from the displays and hinge to the reinforced middle frame and ingress protection. On the outer screen, the Ultra Durable Armour Kunlun Glass provides enhanced drop and scratch resistance, while the inner screen features an industry-first 3-layer Composite Structure consisting of a non-Newtonian fluid protection layer, an ultra-thin glass impact-resistant layer, and a carbon fibre support layer. The HUAWEI Mate X7 is equipped with the Advanced Precision Hinge and a reinforced aviation-grade aluminium middle frame that provides robust strength. The phone is designed to perform reliably even in extreme environments. Packing a large-capacity 5,600mAh Silicon-Carbon Anode Battery, the 66W wired SuperCharge and 50W wireless SuperCharge, the Mate X7 is ready for uninterrupted use. Featuring a 6.49-inch LTPO outer screen with a resolution of 2444 x 1080, and an 8-inch inner screen boasting an ultra-high resolution of 2416 x 2210, the dual displays work in harmony to render incredible detail. Equally impressive are all the AI-powered features that take advantage of the large canvas, particularly in photography. The AI Remove tool eliminates distractions and generatively fills the area to rescue otherwise unusable shots. Meanwhile, AI Best Expression ensures perfect group photos by synthesising the ideal facial expressions from a series of images, creating a single, flawless composite.
