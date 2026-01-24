Adani Electricity Retains A+ National Ranking Among Power Distribution Utilities As Sector Turns Profitable

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Jan 24 (IANS) Adani Electricity has once again secured A+ national ranking in the 14th 'Annual Integrated Rating and Ranking of Power Distribution Utilities' by the state-run Power Finance Corporation.

The back-to-back top ranking reflects the company's consistent performance in delivering reliable power supply, maintaining low losses, and upholding strong financial discipline.

Commenting on the recognition, Adani Electricity said that retaining the top national ranking reflects the deep trust placed in the utility by the people of Mumbai.

As the company completes 100 years of serving the city, it emphasised its role in quietly and reliably powering homes, hospitals, and essential services every day.

“Being recognised at the top for yet another year matters because it reflects the trust Mumbaikars place in the city's -- and the country's -- leading power utility every single day,” the Adani Group company stated.

“As we complete 100 years of serving Mumbai, we have grown hand in hand with the city, keeping homes running, hospitals powered, and the city moving, quietly and reliably,” it added.

The latest rating marks a significant moment for the sector nationally. For FY25, rated power distribution utilities across India reported a combined profit after tax of Rs 2,701 crore, the first time the sector has turned profitable on an accrual basis.

This is a sharp improvement from a loss of Rs 27,022 crore in FY24 and reflects the cumulative impact of reforms, better financial discipline, and technology-driven operations.

Adani Electricity's billing efficiency remains consistently high at over 95 per cent, while collection efficiency is close to 100 per cent.

The report also highlights Adani Electricity's robust financial discipline, including among the best days-receivable performance nationally.

What distinguishes Adani Electricity's achievement is the consistency of its results.

Rather than short-term gains, the utility's performance reflects institutionalised operational discipline, advanced use of data and analytics, and a strong focus on service reliability, the report said.

This has reinforced its role as a benchmark for urban power distribution not just in Maharashtra, but across India.

The report said that data-led operations, smart metering, and analytics are now central to improving efficiency, reducing losses, and strengthening financial performance.