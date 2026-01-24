403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Swiss tax benefits for sports federations come under scrutiny
(MENAFN) Swiss lawmakers are scrutinizing the tax-exempt status of international sports federations, including UEFA, amid concerns about their stance on Israel’s war in Gaza, according to reports.
Under a 2008 federal framework, international sports organizations based in Switzerland are recognized as serving the public interest—including promoting peace, neutrality, and international understanding—and are treated as non-profit associations for federal tax purposes.
While bodies such as UEFA and FIFA pay some local taxes, their federal tax privileges remain significant given the billions they earn from international competitions.
Raphael Mahaim, a Green Party member of parliament, is among those questioning whether these organizations still meet the criteria justifying such privileges, particularly in light of their response to Israel’s actions in Gaza and the absence of sanctions against Israeli sports bodies.
“If we use peace as a justification for such fiscal privileges, then we also have to act accordingly,” Mahaim told a news agency. “Obviously, this is not what is happening now with the situation in Palestine.
Opposition lawmakers have long criticized the generous tax benefits granted to international sports federations, arguing that the scale of their commercial activities may no longer align with the non-profit status recognized by Swiss law.
Under a 2008 federal framework, international sports organizations based in Switzerland are recognized as serving the public interest—including promoting peace, neutrality, and international understanding—and are treated as non-profit associations for federal tax purposes.
While bodies such as UEFA and FIFA pay some local taxes, their federal tax privileges remain significant given the billions they earn from international competitions.
Raphael Mahaim, a Green Party member of parliament, is among those questioning whether these organizations still meet the criteria justifying such privileges, particularly in light of their response to Israel’s actions in Gaza and the absence of sanctions against Israeli sports bodies.
“If we use peace as a justification for such fiscal privileges, then we also have to act accordingly,” Mahaim told a news agency. “Obviously, this is not what is happening now with the situation in Palestine.
Opposition lawmakers have long criticized the generous tax benefits granted to international sports federations, arguing that the scale of their commercial activities may no longer align with the non-profit status recognized by Swiss law.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment