403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil grants visa exemptions for Chinese nationals
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced on Friday that the country will introduce visa-free entry for Chinese citizens in specific categories of short-term visits, according to official statements.
The decision was presented as a reciprocal step following China’s adoption of a similar exemption policy in 2025, as noted by reports citing the Brazilian presidency.
China began rolling out a trial program on June 1 that permits travelers from several Latin American countries — including Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru and Uruguay — to enter the country without obtaining a visa in advance.
Brazil’s move is aimed at encouraging closer people-to-people interaction between China and other regions, aligning with Beijing’s broader efforts to deepen relations with Latin America and additional international partners.
According to reports, Lula conveyed the decision directly to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a phone conversation held late Thursday.
The decision was presented as a reciprocal step following China’s adoption of a similar exemption policy in 2025, as noted by reports citing the Brazilian presidency.
China began rolling out a trial program on June 1 that permits travelers from several Latin American countries — including Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru and Uruguay — to enter the country without obtaining a visa in advance.
Brazil’s move is aimed at encouraging closer people-to-people interaction between China and other regions, aligning with Beijing’s broader efforts to deepen relations with Latin America and additional international partners.
According to reports, Lula conveyed the decision directly to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a phone conversation held late Thursday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment