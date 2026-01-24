403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Spain Experiences Fourth Rail Incident
(MENAFN) Spain has endured its fourth rail mishap in less than seven days, after a commuter train collided with a crane in the southeastern Murcia region, leaving several people with minor injuries, according to regional authorities.
The event took place around noon on Thursday along the narrow-gauge Cartagena-Los Nietos route, operated under the FEVE label. A meter-gauge commuter train departing Cartagena at 11:40 a.m. local time and scheduled to arrive in Los Nietos at 12:13 p.m. was struck on its side near Alumbres, the regional Health Ministry reported.
During the trip, the arm of a truck-mounted crane—unaffiliated with state railway company Renfe or infrastructure manager Adif—extended into the rail clearance and hit the train, breaking multiple carriage windows but not causing a derailment, according to emergency responders.
Regional President Fernando Lopez Miras posted on social media that four people suffered minor injuries and emphasized that there was “no derailment.” Earlier accounts indicated up to six individuals were hurt, with some taken to hospitals. Approximately 16 passengers were on board at the time.
This collision comes amid a spate of rail accidents across Spain this week. On Sunday, two high-speed trains crashed in southern Andalusia, killing at least 42 people and wounding dozens.
On Tuesday, a commuter train in Catalonia struck a retaining wall that had collapsed onto the tracks following heavy rainfall, resulting in the death of the driver and injuries to 37 passengers, five of them critically. Earlier that same day, another Catalonian commuter train derailed after hitting rocks that had fallen onto the track, though no serious injuries were reported.
The event took place around noon on Thursday along the narrow-gauge Cartagena-Los Nietos route, operated under the FEVE label. A meter-gauge commuter train departing Cartagena at 11:40 a.m. local time and scheduled to arrive in Los Nietos at 12:13 p.m. was struck on its side near Alumbres, the regional Health Ministry reported.
During the trip, the arm of a truck-mounted crane—unaffiliated with state railway company Renfe or infrastructure manager Adif—extended into the rail clearance and hit the train, breaking multiple carriage windows but not causing a derailment, according to emergency responders.
Regional President Fernando Lopez Miras posted on social media that four people suffered minor injuries and emphasized that there was “no derailment.” Earlier accounts indicated up to six individuals were hurt, with some taken to hospitals. Approximately 16 passengers were on board at the time.
This collision comes amid a spate of rail accidents across Spain this week. On Sunday, two high-speed trains crashed in southern Andalusia, killing at least 42 people and wounding dozens.
On Tuesday, a commuter train in Catalonia struck a retaining wall that had collapsed onto the tracks following heavy rainfall, resulting in the death of the driver and injuries to 37 passengers, five of them critically. Earlier that same day, another Catalonian commuter train derailed after hitting rocks that had fallen onto the track, though no serious injuries were reported.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment