403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey becomes second-largest producer of olives, olive oil
(MENAFN) Türkiye has overtaken Italy in olive and olive oil output, positioning itself as the world’s second-largest producer after Spain, according to international olive sector data.
Jaime Lillo, the executive director of the sector’s global governing body, said Türkiye has become a vital force within the olive industry.
“Looking at the data from the last five seasons (2020–2025), Türkiye seems to have consolidated its position as the world’s second-largest producer of olive oil and table olives,” he said.
“Türkiye already makes a great contribution to the olive community,” he noted.
“As we said, it is a major olive oil and table oil producer, not only for its population but also for the growing international market,” he said. “Türkiye is already contributing to global health, as people consume olive oil and table olives worldwide, but also to the planet via the groves that have grown and continue to grow in Türkiye.”
Lillo also stated that Türkiye has become the top global producer of table olives, surpassing Egypt, following what he described as an “extraordinary season in 2024–25.”
He further pointed out that worldwide olive oil exports increased by 25% during the 2024–25 season, with Türkiye playing a significant role in that growth by recording a 132% surge in its exports.
Jaime Lillo, the executive director of the sector’s global governing body, said Türkiye has become a vital force within the olive industry.
“Looking at the data from the last five seasons (2020–2025), Türkiye seems to have consolidated its position as the world’s second-largest producer of olive oil and table olives,” he said.
“Türkiye already makes a great contribution to the olive community,” he noted.
“As we said, it is a major olive oil and table oil producer, not only for its population but also for the growing international market,” he said. “Türkiye is already contributing to global health, as people consume olive oil and table olives worldwide, but also to the planet via the groves that have grown and continue to grow in Türkiye.”
Lillo also stated that Türkiye has become the top global producer of table olives, surpassing Egypt, following what he described as an “extraordinary season in 2024–25.”
He further pointed out that worldwide olive oil exports increased by 25% during the 2024–25 season, with Türkiye playing a significant role in that growth by recording a 132% surge in its exports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment