403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Washington Signals Vigilance Amid Iran Turmoil
(MENAFN) Washington has indicated it is closely “watching” developments unfolding in Iran, with US President Donald Trump commenting on the matter in remarks that appear to revive earlier warnings about the potential use of military force against the Islamic Republic amid ongoing unrest.
Iran has recently experienced widespread demonstrations driven by financial strain and the sharp devaluation of its national currency. What began as economically motivated protests later escalated into politically charged and violent disturbances. Iranian authorities have attributed the chaos to foreign interference by the US and Israel, along with the involvement of so-called “terrorist” actors said to have infiltrated the movement.
Based on the most recent official data, the death toll from the clashes has exceeded 3,000 individuals, among them nearly 700 labeled as “terrorists.” Officials in Tehran have repeatedly claimed that coordinated militant factions were supplied from overseas with guidance, arms, and logistical support, and were allegedly compensated for carrying out attacks against state representatives and public infrastructure.
The US president has on numerous occasions cautioned Iran about the possibility of military measures, at one point assuring demonstrators that “help is on its way.” Over the previous weekend, however, he appeared to soften his stance, stating that he had “convinced” himself against launching an assault on Iran.
Despite that apparent moderation, the president again issued a warning on Friday, stressing that Washington was “watching” events in Iran closely, while adding that he would “rather not see anything happen” inside the country.
“We have a massive fleet heading in that direction… and maybe we won’t have to use it… we have a lot of ships heading in that direction, just in case,” Trump told reporters while speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One.
Iran has recently experienced widespread demonstrations driven by financial strain and the sharp devaluation of its national currency. What began as economically motivated protests later escalated into politically charged and violent disturbances. Iranian authorities have attributed the chaos to foreign interference by the US and Israel, along with the involvement of so-called “terrorist” actors said to have infiltrated the movement.
Based on the most recent official data, the death toll from the clashes has exceeded 3,000 individuals, among them nearly 700 labeled as “terrorists.” Officials in Tehran have repeatedly claimed that coordinated militant factions were supplied from overseas with guidance, arms, and logistical support, and were allegedly compensated for carrying out attacks against state representatives and public infrastructure.
The US president has on numerous occasions cautioned Iran about the possibility of military measures, at one point assuring demonstrators that “help is on its way.” Over the previous weekend, however, he appeared to soften his stance, stating that he had “convinced” himself against launching an assault on Iran.
Despite that apparent moderation, the president again issued a warning on Friday, stressing that Washington was “watching” events in Iran closely, while adding that he would “rather not see anything happen” inside the country.
“We have a massive fleet heading in that direction… and maybe we won’t have to use it… we have a lot of ships heading in that direction, just in case,” Trump told reporters while speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment